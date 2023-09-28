Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
28.09.2023 14:39:13
U.S. Second Quarter GDP Growth Unrevised At 2.1%
(RTTNews) - The pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 was unrevised from the previous estimate, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released by on Thursday.
The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the estimate provided last month. The unrevised reading matched economist estimates.
The unrevised GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a slight slowdown compared to the 2.2 percent growth in the first quarter.
The report said downward revisions to consumer spending and federal government spending were offset by upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, exports, private inventory investment, and residential fixed investment.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt greifen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen können am Freitag zum Quartalsschluss auf weitere Erholungsgewinne hoffen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.