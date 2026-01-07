Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3436
 USD
-0,0002
-0,01 %
USD - GBP
07.01.2026 16:08:53

U.S. Services PMI Unexpectedly Climbs To 54.4 In December

(RTTNews) - The Institute for Supply Management released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected increase by its reading on U.S. service sector activity in the month of December.

The ISM said its services PMI climbed to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 52.3.

"The December Services PMI reading of 54.4 percent is 2.7 percentage points above the 12-month average of 51.7 percent," said Steve Miller, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

He added, "However, the 12-month average continues at its lowest level since August 2024 (51.7 percent) for the third month in a row; it's also the second lowest since June 2010 (51.4 percent)."

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

