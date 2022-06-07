U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April.

The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March. Economists had expected the deficit to shrink to $89.5 billion from the $109.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 3.5 percent to $252.6 billion, while the value of imports tumbled by 3.4 percent to $339.7 billion.