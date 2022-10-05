Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
05.10.2022 14:38:13
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In August
(RTTNews) - With the value of imports showing a notable decrease, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of August.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $67.4 billion in August from a revised $70.5 billion in July.
Economists had expected the deficit to shrink to $68.0 billion from the $70.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.1 percent to $326.3 billion, while the value of exports dipped by 0.3 percent to $258.9 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Wall Street tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
In einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel notieren der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt inzwischen wieder unterhalb der Nulllinie. Auch die Wall Street muss Verluste hinnehmen. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten am Donnerstag eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.