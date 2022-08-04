Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
04.08.2022 14:46:05
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In June
(RTTNews) - Reflecting a jump in exports and a modest decrease in imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of June.
The report showed the trade deficit narrowed to $79.6 billion in June from a revised $84.9 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $81.9 billion from the $85.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 1.7 percent to $260.8 billion, while the value of imports edged down by 0.3 percent to $340.8 billion.
