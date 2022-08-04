04.08.2022 14:46:05

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a jump in exports and a modest decrease in imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of June.

The report showed the trade deficit narrowed to $79.6 billion in June from a revised $84.9 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $81.9 billion from the $85.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 1.7 percent to $260.8 billion, while the value of imports edged down by 0.3 percent to $340.8 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Wall Street verliert -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich etwas leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen