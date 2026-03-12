Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3376
 USD
-0,0015
-0,11 %
USD - GBP
12.03.2026 13:38:09

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Much More Than Expected In January

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed by much more than expected in the month of January.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $54.5 billion in January from a revised $72.9 billion in December.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $67.9 billion from the $70.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 5.5 percent to $302.1 billion, while the value of imports slid by 0.7 percent to $356.6 billion.

ATX schwächer -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag im Minus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex unter der Nulllinie bewegt. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
