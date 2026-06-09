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09.06.2026 14:38:23

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In April

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with estimates in the month of April.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $55.9 billion in April from a revised $56.6 billion in March. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $55.8 billion from the $60.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 2.6 percent to $327.1 billion, while the value of imports jumped by 2.0 percent to $383.0 billion.

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