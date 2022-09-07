Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
07.09.2022 14:38:50
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In July
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade narrowed significantly in the month of July.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $70.6 billion in July from a revised $80.9 billion in June.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $70.3 billion from the $79.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The trade deficit for July represents the smallest deficit since the $68.2 billion reported for last October.
The narrower deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 2.9 percent to $329.9 billion, while the value of exports inched up by 0.2 percent to $259.3 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgeben musste und sich nun im Minus bewegt. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.