Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3450
 USD
0,0021
0,16 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
04.08.2026 14:38:31

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In June

(RTTNews) - With the value of imports slumping by much more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $73.3 billion in June from $77.6 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $73.0 billion.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.8 percent to $338.0 billion, while the value of exports slid by 0.9 percent to $314.7 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag erneut stärker. Auch an den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen