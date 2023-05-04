Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
04.05.2023 14:38:04
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly Less Than Expected In March
(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a jump in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of March.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $64.2 billion in March from a revised $70.6 billion in February.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $63.3 billion from the $70.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 2.1 percent to $256.2 billion, while the value of imports slipped by 0.3 percent to $320.4 billion.
