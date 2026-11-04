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04.11.2026 14:36:32
U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows To $105.0 Billion In September
(RTTNews) - With exports increasing by more than imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly shrank in the month of September.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $105.0 billion in September from a revised $105.7 billion in August.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $107.9 billion from the $105.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 1.9 percent to $321.5 billion, while the value of imports jumped by 1.2 percent to $426.6 billion.
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