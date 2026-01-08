Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3406
 USD
-0,0032
-0,24 %
USD - GBP
08.01.2026 14:39:11

U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Narrows To $29.4 Billion In October

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a significant decrease in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of October.

The report said the trade deficit shrank to $29.4 billion in October from a downwardly revised $48.1 billion in September.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $58.9 billion from the $52.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpectedly narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports plunged by 3.2 percent, while the value of exports surged by 2.6 percent.

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
