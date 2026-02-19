Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3437
 USD
-0,0031
-0,23 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
19.02.2026 15:56:57

U.S. Trade Deficit Unexpectedly Widens To $70.3 Billion In December

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a surge in imports and a slump in exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly widened in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit grew to $70.3 billion in December from a revised $53.0 billion in November.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $55.8 billion from the $56.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The trade deficit increased for the second consecutive month after plunging to its lowest level in over sixteen years in October.

The unexpectedly wider trade deficit partly reflected a continued surge in the value of imports, which shot up by 3.6 percent to $357.6 billion in December after spiking by 4.2 percent to $345.3 billion in November.

Significant growth in imports of industrial supplies and materials and capital goods such as computer accessories more than offset a steep drop in imports of pharmaceuticals.

The report also showed a continued slump in the value of exports, which tumbled by 1.7 percent to $287.3 billion in December after plunging by 3.4 percent to $292.3 billion in November.

Exports of non-monetary gold saw another significant decrease, while exports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors increased.

"December's report suggests net trade will only contribute 0.1ppts to Q4 GDP growth, which adds slight downside risk to our baseline forecast," said Grace Zwemmer, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "This will likely be offset by increases in business equipment spending, though."

"Depreciation in the dollar may support exports in the near term, by making US goods relatively cheaper in foreign markets," she added. "This adds upside risk to our forecast for export growth and increases the odds that net trade makes a positive contribution to GDP growth."

The Commerce Department also said the goods deficit jumped to $99.3 billion in December from $83.6 billion in November, and the services surplus narrowed to $29.0 billion in December from $30.6 billion in November.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig beweg -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Freitag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen