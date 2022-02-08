08.02.2022 14:37:42

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Modestly In December

(RTTNews) - With the value of imports increasing by slightly more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened modestly in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $80.7 billion in December from a revised $79.3 billion in November.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to expand to $83.0 billion from the $80.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider deficit came as the value of imports surged 1.6 percent to $308.9 billion, while the value of exports jumped 1.5 percent to $228.1 billion.

