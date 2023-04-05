05.04.2023 14:36:38

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In February

(RTTNews) - With exports slumping by more than imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of February.

The report said the trade deficit increased to $70.5 billion in February from a revised $68.7 billion in January. Economists had expected the trade deficit to rise to $69.0 billion from the $68.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The bigger than expected trade deficit came as the value of exports plunged by 2.7 percent to $251.2 billion, while the value of imports tumbled by 1.5 percent to $321.7 billion.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street gibt am Donnerstag ab. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

