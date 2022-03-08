|
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In January
(RTTNews) - Reflecting a jump in imports and a steep drop in exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of January.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $89.7 billion in January from a revised $82.0 billion in December.
Economists had expected the deficit to climb to $87.1 billion from the $80.7 billion originally reported for the previous month. With the bigger than expected increase, the trade deficit reached a new record high.
The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports jumped by 1.2 percent to $314.1 billion, while the value of exports tumbled by 1.7 percent to $224.4 billion.
