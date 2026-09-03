|
03.09.2026 14:37:58
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In July
(RTTNews) - Reflecting a jump in imports and a slump in exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened significantly in the month of July.
The Commerce Department said the trade deficit surged to $88.6 billion in July from a revised $71.2 billion in June.
Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $83.0 billion from the $73.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by 2.8 percent to $399.3 billion, while the value of exports tumbled by 2.1 percent to $310.7 billion.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Plus - 26.000er-Marke zurückerobert -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne gemacht. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.