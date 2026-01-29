Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3687
 USD
-0,0124
-0,90 %
USD - GBP
29.01.2026 14:37:40

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Much More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $56.8 billion in November from a revised $29.2 billion in October.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to grow to $45.0 billion from the $29.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The wider than expected trade deficit came as the value of imports spiked by 5.0 percent, while the value of exports plunged by 3.6 percent.

23:05 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

