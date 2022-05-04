Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
04.05.2022 14:38:16
U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To New Record In March
(RTTNews) - With the value of imports showing a substantial increase, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened to a new record in the month of March.
The report showed the trade deficit widened to $109.8 billion in March from a revised $89.8 billion in February. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $107.0 billion from the $89.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.
The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports soared by 10.3 percent to $351.5 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 5.6 percent to $241.7 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.