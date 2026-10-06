U.S. Trade Deficit Widens To Seventeen-Month High In August

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit increased to $105.6 billion in August from a revised $92.8 billion in July.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to grow to $99.0 billion from the $88.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

With the bigger than expected increase, the trade deficit reached its highest level since setting a record high in March 2025.

The wider-than-expected trade deficit came as the value of imports spiked, outpacing a jump in the value of exports.

The Commerce Department said the value of imports soared by 4.3 percent to $420.8 billion in August after surging by 3.9 percent to $403.6 billion in July.

The report showed a significant increase in imports of industrial supplies and materials, including crude oil, as well as a jump in imports of capital goods.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said the value of exports jumped by 1.4 percent to $315.2 billion in August after tumbling by 2.1 percent to $310.7 billion in July.

A surge in exports of industrial supplies and materials was partly offset by a slump in exports of consumer goods, particularly pharmaceuticals.

"Rising prices overstate the moves, but nonetheless net trade is set to drag on Q3 GDP growth," said Nationwide Financial Market Economist Oren Klachkin. "We see this as a sign of strong domestic demand, not economic weakness."

"AI investment goods are leading robust import volume growth and the other details reflect positive consumer spending and business investment," he added. "On the other side of the ledger, exports suggest external demand is persevering through today's global macro challenges."

The report also said the goods deficit widened to $136.6 billion in August from $123.8 billion in July, while the services surplus was nearly unchanged at $31.0 billion.