Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3553
 USD
0,0065
0,48 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
13.08.2026 14:35:03

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by more than expected in the week ended August 8th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 209,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 203,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department also said the less volatile four-week moving average came in at 199,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised average.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. An der Wall Street herrscht wenig Bewegung. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen