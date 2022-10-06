06.10.2022 14:37:03

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb To 219,000

(RTTNews) - As the closely watched monthly jobs report looms, the Labor Department released a separate report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended October 1st.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 219,000, an increase of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level of 190,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 193,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The revised figure for the previous week reflects the lowest number of jobless claims since the week ended April 23rd.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Jobbericht: ATX volatil -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie herum. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert in Rot. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen