Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
12.10.2023 14:40:52
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Come In Unchanged
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended October 7th, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims came in at 209,000, unchanged compared to the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 206,250, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average of 209,250.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.