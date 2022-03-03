|
03.03.2022 14:37:23
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 26th.
The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 232,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The release of the report comes a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched report on employment in the month of February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.