Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
26.05.2022 14:42:40
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down More Than Expected
(RTTNews) - After reporting first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits at their highest level in almost four months in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing jobless claims pulled back by more than expected in the week ended May 21st.
The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 210,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 218,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 215,000.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 206,750, an increase of 7,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 199,500.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Dow Jones vor Handelseröffnung fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte werden vorbörslich höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.