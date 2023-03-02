02.03.2023 14:36:58

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 190,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 25th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 190,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 192,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 195,000.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 193,000, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 191,250.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich vorbörslich Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen