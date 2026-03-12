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12.03.2026 13:34:27
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 213,000
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended March 7th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 213,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 212,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised average of 216,000.
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