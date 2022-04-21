Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
21.04.2022 14:42:49
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 16th.
The report showed initial jobless claims edged down to 184,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 186,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 180,000 from the 185,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 177,250, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 172,750.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.