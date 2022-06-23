Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
23.06.2022 14:40:36
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower in the week ended June 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report showed initial jobless claims dipped to 229,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 227,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 223,500, an increase of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 219,000.
