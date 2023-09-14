Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
14.09.2023 14:34:30
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by less than expected in the week ended September 9th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims crept up to 220,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 217,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 225,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 224,500, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average of 229,500.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street geht gestärkt aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigten sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legte zu. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein freundlicher Handel. In Fernost agierten die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich.