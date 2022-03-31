|
31.03.2022 14:40:07
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 202,000
(RTTNews) - A day ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 26th.
The report showed initial jobless claims edged up to 202,000, an increase of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 188,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 197,000 from the 187,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The figure originally reported for the previous week reflected the lowest number of jobless claims since September of 1969.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.