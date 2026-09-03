|
03.09.2026 14:35:17
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 206,000
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept slightly higher in the week ended August 29th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 206,000, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 204,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 205,000 from the 203,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also ticked up to 207,250, an increase of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average of 205,750.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich im Plus - 26.000er-Marke zurückerobert -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende gespalten
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne gemacht. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.