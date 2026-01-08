Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3406
 USD
-0,0032
-0,24 %
USD - GBP
08.01.2026 14:35:12

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 208,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up by slightly less than expected in the week ended January 3rd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 208,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average slipped to 211,750, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average 219,000.

With the dip, the four-week moving average dropped to its lowest level since hitting 210,250 in the week ended April 27, 2024.

19:16 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
