Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
03.08.2023 14:35:38
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 227,000
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 29th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 227,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 221,000. The uptick in jobless claims matched economist estimates.
Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 228,250, a decrease of 5,500 from the previous week's unrevised average of 233,750.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.