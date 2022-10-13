Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 228,000
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 8th.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 228,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 219,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 225,000.
The report showed the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 211,500, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised average of 206,500.
