U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up To 245,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended April 15th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 245,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 240,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 240,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 239,750, a decrease of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 240,250.