U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound Modestly To 197,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 197,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 188,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 200,000 from the 187,000 originally reported for the previous week, which marked the lowest level since September 1969.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 202,750, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised average of 207,750.