U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended February 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 215,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 210,000 from the 201,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 212,500, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average of 215,500.