Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
|
17.08.2023 14:37:44
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Slip To 239,000
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decline in the week ended August 12th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 239,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 250,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000 from the 248,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 234,250, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,500.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.