Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3341
 USD
-0,0009
-0,07 %
USD - GBP
05.03.2026 14:34:45

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unchanged At 213,000

(RTTNews) - A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in flat in the week ended February 28th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 213,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 212,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 215,750, a decrease of 4,750 from the previous week's revised average of 220,500.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägt Unentschlossenheit das Bild. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

