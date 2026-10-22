U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 194,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended October 17th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 194,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 197,750, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised average of 198,750.