U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 201,000

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed an unexpected dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 201,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 213,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 218,000 from the 213,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 215,250, a decrease of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average of 218,750.