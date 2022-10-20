U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 214,000

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended October 15th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report showed initial jobless claims slipped to s 214,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 226,000.

The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 228,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 212,250, an increase of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 211,000.