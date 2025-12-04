Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3353
 USD
0,0027
0,20 %
USD - GBP
04.12.2025 14:34:45

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To 191,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low in the week ended November 29th.

The report said initial jobless claims slid to 191,000, a decrease of 27,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.

Economist had expected jobless claims to rise to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decline, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 189,000 in the week ended September 24, 2022.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Blick auf Notenbanken: ATX und DAX legen zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag aufwärts, während auch der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.
