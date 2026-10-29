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29.10.2026 13:37:26

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 194,000

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a slight dip in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 194,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 195,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to rise to 199,000 from the 194,00 originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also slipped to 196,750, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 198,000.

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