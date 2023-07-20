Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
20.07.2023 14:34:40
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Lower
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped in the week ended July 15th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 228,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 242,000.
The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 237,500, a decrease of 9,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 246,750.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.