Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
31.08.2023 14:46:47
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a slight decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 26th.
The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 228,000, a decrease of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 230,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 237,500, an increase of 250 from the previous week's revised average of 237,250.
