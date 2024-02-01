Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.02.2024 14:34:58
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Increase
(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended January 27th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.
Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.
The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 207,750, an increase of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 202,500.
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.