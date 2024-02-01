U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Increase

(RTTNews) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended January 27th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 207,750, an increase of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 202,500.