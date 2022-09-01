Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.09.2022 14:36:50
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Show Modest Decrease
(RTTNews) - With the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 27th.
The report showed initial jobless claims edged down to 232,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000.
The dip came as a surprise to economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 248,000 from the 243,000 originally reported for the previous week.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX klar im Plus -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.