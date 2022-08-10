Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
10.08.2022 17:07:55
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Jump Slightly Less Than Expected In June
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a continued surge in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of June.
The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories shot up by 1.8 percent in June after leaping by an upwardly revised 1.9 percent in May.
Economists had expected wholesale inventories to spike by 1.9 percent compared to the 1.8 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.
The continued surge in wholesale inventories came as inventories of durable goods soared by 2.0 percent, while inventories of non-durable goods shot up by 1.4 percent.
The report showed wholesale sales also jumped by 1.8 percent in June after climbing by 0.7 percent in May. Sales of non-durable goods spiked by 2.1 percent, while sales of durable goods rose by 0.7 percent.
With inventories and sales increasing at the same rate, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers was unchanged from the previous month at 1.26.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück -- ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Anleger an den US-Börsen hielten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.